Install CCTV cameras, safety mesh at Netravathi bridges, MLA tells MUDA

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath on Saturday instructed the Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to install a safety mesh or a safety grill along the two bridges across the Netravathi at Jeppinamogaru. The MLA also directed the MUDA to fix CCTV cameras on the bridges.

The demand for the same grew after businessman V.G. Siddharatha jumped into the river from the bridge. Following the same last year, some more such incidents have been reported from the same spot.

At a meeting of MUDA, Mr. Kamath asked its Commissioner to prepare an action plan for installing the measures and get approval for them in next month’s meeting of the authority.

The MLA also directed the MUDA to develop the park at Valencia Junction.

Sindhu B. Rupesh, Deputy Commissioner, Ivan D’Souza, MLC, and Srikanth Rao, Commissioner, MUDA, and Shanady Ajith Kumar Hegde, Commissioner, Mangaluru City Corporation were present.

