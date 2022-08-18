‘Install bust of Veer Savarkar at Brahmagiri Circle’

Party Backward Classes Morcha submits memorandum to Udupi CMC

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 18, 2022 23:33 IST

BJP Backward Classes Morcha national general secretary Yashpal Suvarna on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Udupi City Municipality Commissioner Uday Shetty to install a bust of Veer Savarkar at Brahmagiri Circle in Udupi.

After garlanding a cut-out of Savarkar at the circle on Wednesday, he had said that he will make sure that a bust of Savarkar is erected at the circle. This came after a Popular Front of India member, Mohammed Zuraiz, filed a complaint with police seeking the removal of the cut-out installed on August 15.

As the area has seen tension, the police have tightened security.

Meanwhile, Mr. Shetty said that the civic body has no such proposal to install any bust in the city at present.

Udupi district PFI president Fayaz Ahmed said that the PFI will launch a protest if the cut-out is not removed.

In a related development on Thursday, Congress leaders led by Udupi Block Congress Committee president Ramesh Kanchan submitted a memorandum to Udupi Superintendent of Police Akshay M. Hakay to withdraw the police protection given to District Congress office after BJP workers tried to lay a siege to it in Brahmagiri on Wednesday.

