Inspection carried out at counting centre in Udupi

Deputy Commissioner Hephsiba Rani Korlapati said on Tuesday that all preparations had been made for counting of votes in the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru parliamentary constituency at St. Cecily’s School counting centre.
Ms. Korlapati inspected the final phase of arrangements being made at the counting centre. Superintendent of Police Nisha James said that three layers of security had been provided at the counting centre.
Observer from the Central Election Commission Niteshwar Kumar also visited the counting centre and inspected the preparations there.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Vidya Kumari was present.
