Inquiry ordered into alleged police misbehaviour with ‘moral policing’ victim

June 05, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain has asked Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anshu Kumar to inquire into the allegation by a victim of ‘moral policing’ about the misbehaviour by the staff of Ullal Police Station.

Mr. Jain said a relative of the victim met him at his office on Sunday and reported about the misbehaviour by the Ullal Police Station staff when the victim and his friends were called to the police station in connection with the incident.

“The matter has been taken very seriously and an inquiry will be done by DCP(L&O). If any wrongdoing is found, disciplinary action will be taken,” Mr. Jain said.

A ten-member group questioned three boys who were with three girls on the Someshwar Beach on June 1. After learninf about the boys, the group assaulted them. On the complaint by victims, the police arrested six persons for offences punishable under Sections 307, 143,145 and 146 of Indian Penal Code. A case was booked under provisions of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act against a minor, who was part of the group that assaulted the three boys.