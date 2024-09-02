Inquiry ordered into allegation of irregularities in purchase of equipment for Govt. AYUSH Hospital

Minister in charge of Dakshina Kannada and Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao asked Harsh Gupta, Principal Secretary of the department, to conduct an inquiry into the allegation of irregularities in the purchase of equipment for 50-bed Government AYUSH hospital on the premises of Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru.

The allegation pertains to the purchase of equipment worth ₹28 lakh using the Corporate Social Responsibility Fund.

The Minister said that if the allegation by complainants is found to be true, then disciplinary action should be taken against the officials concerned. If it is found that the motive of complainants is to come the way of discharging the duties of government officials suitable, legal action should be initiated against the complainants.

It is because the District AYUSH Officer who met the Minister had complained that three activists had levelled the allegation intentionally intending to come in the way of discharging the duties. It is to protect the interests of complainants.

The Principal Secretary has been asked to inquire into whether there are any other motives behind the allegation or whether it was true.

