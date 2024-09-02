GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Inquiry ordered into allegation of irregularities in purchase of equipment for Govt. AYUSH Hospital

The allegation pertains to the purchase of equipment worth ₹28 lakh using the CSR Fund

Published - September 02, 2024 09:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister in charge of Dakshina Kannada and Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao asked Harsh Gupta, Principal Secretary of the department, to conduct an inquiry into the allegation of irregularities in the purchase of equipment for 50-bed Government AYUSH hospital on the premises of Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru.

The allegation pertains to the purchase of equipment worth ₹28 lakh using the Corporate Social Responsibility Fund.

The Minister said that if the allegation by complainants is found to be true, then disciplinary action should be taken against the officials concerned. If it is found that the motive of complainants is to come the way of discharging the duties of government officials suitable, legal action should be initiated against the complainants.

It is because the District AYUSH Officer who met the Minister had complained that three activists had levelled the allegation intentionally intending to come in the way of discharging the duties. It is to protect the interests of complainants.

The Principal Secretary has been asked to inquire into whether there are any other motives behind the allegation or whether it was true.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.