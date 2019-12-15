Inquiry into attempt to contaminate waterbody

The district police and the zilla panchayat are jointly inquiring into an alleged attempt to contaminate water in the underground reservoir of the Shibaje Gram Panchayat.

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer R. Selvamani said the pump operator of the underground reservoir, which is the main water source for the panchayat, on Friday suspected poisoning after a foul smell emanated from the water.

Mr. Selvamani informed the Panchayat Development officer, who, in turn, informed the Executive Officer of the Belthangady Taluk Panchayat, and the police.

“We have collected water samples and sent it for tests. We will jointly inquire and find the persons behind contamination of water,” Mr. Selvamani told The Hindu. Preliminary investigation by the police has revealed that three days ago a few fishermen used copper sulphate to catch fish in the pond nearby, from where water is pumped to the underground reservoir.

The contaminated water had entered the underground reservoir and this resulted in death of a couple of fish and the foul smell. A team of the policemen are tracing the fishermen.

This incident of water contamination has come 12 days after eight students of Upgraded Higher Primary School in the village reported feeling unwell after reportedly consuming contaminated water of the open well on the school premises.

The Belthangady police are working on some clues leading to persons allegedly involved.