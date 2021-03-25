Inquiry against in-charge headmaster

MANGALURU

25 March 2021 01:22 IST

Deputy Director of Public Instruction Malleswamy on Wednesday ordered an inquiry against Dinesh, in-charge headmaster of Government High School, Kokkada, Belthangady, for taking schoolchildren during school time to the inauguration of a masjid.

The order was passed following a report from the Block Education Officer, Belthangady, on the alleged violation of school guidelines by Mr. Dinesh in taking the children for the programme.

Mr. Malleswamy has asked Deputy Project Coordinator, Samagra Shikshana Karnataka, Manjula K.L., to conduct a preliminary inquiry and submit a report in four days.

Advertising

Advertising

A video of the teacher taking the children for the masjid programme a few days ago was posted on the social media. Some right wing activists then called up Mr. Dinesh and took him to task for his action.