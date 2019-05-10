Injured tusker under watch

A team of veterinarians and Forest Department personnel is keeping a close watch on the movement of an injured tusker roaming around in the Balugodu Reserve Forest area near Kukke Subrahmanya.

People near Balugodu heard the loud cries of the tusker on Wednesday. When a search was launched, the tusker, with injury on its left leg, was spotted near Koti Jhari stream in the reserve forest area.

Following an alert by the residents, the Forest Department team rushed to the spot.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Conservator of Forest V. Karikalan said that a team of veterinarians joined the forest personnel on Thursday morning with a darting gun and medicines. The tusker slept for a while near the stream on Thursday before starting to move. It was standing on a slope of the hill the last time it was noticed.

Despite pain, the pachyderm is eating well and drinking water. If the pachyderm goes to sleep again, the personnel will take steps to provide treatment without tranquillising it. Otherwise, the personnel will tranquillise the tusker when it comes to level land.

“The mode of treatment will depend on the movement of the tusker,” Mr. Karikalan said.