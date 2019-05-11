Injured tusker given antibiotics

Forest Department personnel on Friday succeeded in giving treatment to the tusker that was found injured in the Balugodu forest area near Kukke Subrahmanya on Wednesday.

Residents alerted Forest Department personnel after hearing the loud cries of the tusker near Koti Jhari stream in the Reserve Forest area. An expert from Nagarahole National Park and a local veterinarian were among the the team that kept a close watch on the movement of the tusker since Thursday morning.

Deputy Conservator of Forest V. Karikalan said on Friday morning that the team went close to the injured tusker and administered a mild dose of tranquilliser. As the panchyderm stood, the expert from Nagarahole and the veterinarian administered a dose of antibiotics to the elephant. Mr. Karikalan said that the elephant may have been sustained injury following a fight with another elephant.

Following treatment, the pachyderm was able to move about. A group of Forest Department personnel will continue to keep a close watch on the tusker.