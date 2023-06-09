Initiative offering cardiologists at doorstep of patients launched in Dakshina Kannada

June 09, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Dakshina Kannada Zilla Pachayat, Health and Family Welfare Department, and Cardiology At Door Steps (CAD) Foundation jointly launched ‘Hrudaya Vaishalaya’, an initiative offering free consultation services of cardiologists at the doorsteps of people in the district.

As part of the initiative, cardiologists from the CAD Foundation will visit a primary health centre or a community health centre every Wednesday and conduct heart check-up of people from morning till noon. Apart from the check-up, people will be enlightened on lifestyle management.

District Health and Family Welfare officer M. Kishore Kumar said that ‘Hrudaya Vaishalya’ scheme is the extension of CAD Foundation’s initiative under which it has provided ECG machines and other ancillary machines to primary health centres for early diagnosis of cardiac problems. The latter was launched two years ago and CAD has so far provided ECG and other machines to 70% of 73 primary and community health centres in Dakshina Kannaada, Dr. Kumar said.

The first camp under the ‘Hrudaya Vaishalya’ scheme was held in the government health centre in Moodbidri on Wednesday. Inaugurating the camp, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara said Dakshina Kannada is the first district in the State to launch this unique health service. The new programme is a part of the initiative of the government to take health services closer to people, he said.

Founder of the CAD Foundation and senior cardiologist M. Padmanabha Kamath said that he wants to spread ‘Hrudaya Vaishalya’ initiative across the State. Health officers and people should be actively involved to take this initiative to all needy persons.

The next ‘Hrudaya Vaishalya’ camp will be held in a primary health centre in Puttur taluk, Dr. Kishore Kumar said.

