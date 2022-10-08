Infuse confidence among people to opt for ancient systems of medical treatment, says Goa Chief Minister

Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant speaking at the graduation ceremony of SDM College of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences at Ujire in Dakshina Kannada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday asked the Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (BNYS) graduates to make their best effort to infuse confidence among people to opt for the ancient system of treatment involving yoga and naturopathy.

At the graduation ceremony of Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara College of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences at Ujire, Mr. Sawant said the graduates should also focus on conducting deep research in the related field. The graduates now have the onus of making the people trust the ancient system of treatment.

Counselling and proper communication with patients mattered a lot before starting the treatment, he said.

He said the ancient texts revealed that “rushi munis” in India did practice naturopathy and yoga. Mahatma Gandhi too followed it. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi convinced the world to observe June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, naturopathy and yogic sciences have to come to the fore again at the international level and were becoming popular.

In all, 230 candidates were awarded degrees on the occasion.

M.K. Ramesh, Vice-Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), who administered the oath to the graduates, said that if allopathy had a history of 200 years, naturopathy had a history of over 1,000 years. All branches of medicine should be supportive of each other and should not indulge in competition, he said.

The Vice-Chancellor said the graduates should also focus on documentation and research during their career.

D. Veerendra Heggade, Rajya Sabha Member, said that Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala had opened three naturopathy hospitals in Dharmasthala, Manipal, and at Bengaluru. There was good demand for availing treatment in those hospitals. In addition, there was good demand for treatment in its ayurveda hospitals in Udupi and Hassan. It revealed that people had trust in the ancient system of medicine and treatment, he said.