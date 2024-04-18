Infosys Foundation Yakshagana Development, Training and Research Centre to be inaugruated in Udupi on April 21

April 18, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Infosys Foundation Yakshagana Development, Training and Research Centre building will be inaugurated in Udupi on Sunday, April 21.

Constructed by the foundation for the Yakshagana Kalaranga of Udupi at an estimated cost of ₹15.8 crores, the centre has an auditorium with 388 seating capacity, according to the Secretary of the Kalaranga Murali Kadekar.

Of the total seats, 266 are on the ground floor and 122 seats are on the balcony. The building has come up on 35 cents of land on Sharada Mantapa Road.

The “dwara pooje” of the building will be performed on Sunday at 10 a.m. Vidyasagara Tirtha, seer of Krishnapura Mutt, Vidyadheesha Tirtha and Vidya Rajeshwara Tirtha, seers of Palimar Mutt, Vidyavallabha Tirtha, seer of Kaniyoor Mutt and Vedavardhana Tirtha, seer of Shiroor Mutt will be present on the occasion, he said.

The executive vice-resident of Infosys Ltd. Sunil Kumar Dhareshwar will inaugurate the building at 4 p.m. The Pro-Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) H.S. Ballal will preside over the inaugural session.

Three-day Vasanthotsava

A three-day Vasanthotsava will be celebrated in the new auditorium from Sunday as part of the inauguration.

Madhulitha Mohapatra and team will present an Odissi dance ‘Krishnasya Varnani’ at the venue as the first part of Vasanthotsava at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

It will be followed by Kathakkali performance ‘Sri Rama Pattabhishekam’ by the artists of Kalamandalam, Kerala on April 22 at 6.30 p.m.

The last day’s programme on April 23 will have a Talamaddale at 5 p.m. It will be followed by a Badagu Thittu Yakshagana by children trained by Yaksha Shikshana Trust. Later, there will be a Tenku Thittu Yakshagana.

There will he an exhibition of Yakshagana related articles at the venue on the three days from 4 p.m..

Mr. Kadekar said that the Kalaranga will maintain the building. No rent from the cultural troupes which perform on the auditorium will be collected. But some maintenance charge will be collected.

The auditorium has photographs of the performance of both Badagu Thittu and Tenku Thittu schools of Yakshagana.