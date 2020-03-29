Infosys Foundation sends second consignment of medical supplies to Mangaluru

Infosys Foundation, Bengaluru on Sunday sent a second consignment of medical supplies to Mangaluru to tackle COVID-19, according to Mangaluru Police Commissioner P. S. Harsha.
It included N-95 masks, personal protective equipment and sanitisers. They will be primarily used by doctors, nurses and paramedical staff at the Government Wenlock COVID Hospital and by frontline staff, ASHA workers and police who are at the risk of exposure to the virus, he tweeted on Sunday.
With this, the foundation has sent the supplies totally worth ₹73 lakhs to Mangaluru, the Police Commissioner said.
The foundation had sent the first consignment worth ₹28 lakh to the city on Saturday.
“My team is working round the clock against all odds. Today have ensured supplies of PPE basically a mask, sanitizer and gloves to each and every constable deployed.. to keep these frontline soldiers safe,” the tweet said.
