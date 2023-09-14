Information and Public Relations Department to hold Kannada essay writing contest for students

September 14, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - MANGALURU

The Information and Public Relations Department will conduct an essay writing competition in Kannada on Mahatma Gandhi for students of high schools, PU colleges, and undergraduate as well as postgraduate students in three categories to inspire students on the Mahatma’s life, freedom struggle, non violence, eradication of untouchability etc., at the district and the State levels.

Winners in the district level will get cash prizes of ₹3,000, ₹2,000, and ₹1,000 for the first three places in each category and those at the State level will get ₹31,000, ₹21,000, and ₹11,000 respectively.

The topics for high school section are Nanageke Gandhi Ishtavaguttare; Nanna Badukinalli Gandhi Tattvagalannu Alavadisikolluva Bagge or Gandhijiyavara Tattvagalinda Desha Kattuva Bagge, and the students must write 900 words on any one topic.

ADVERTISEMENT

For PU section, the topics are Deshada Kalankavada Asprushyate Nivarisuvallina Gandhijiyavara Prayogagalu; Gandhijiyavarannu Jagattu Grahisida Reeti or Nanna Badukinalli Gandhi Tattvagalannu Alavadisikolluva Bagge, with 1,500 words on any one.

For undergraduate and postgraduate students, the topics are Desha Nirmanadalli Gandhijiyavara Jatyateeta Niluvugalu; Gandhijiyavara Dharmika Sahishnute Chintane, Swatantrya Mattu Samanateya Kalpanegalu; Nanna Badukinalli Gandhi Tattvagalannu Alavadisikolluva Bagge or Gandhijiyavaru Kanda Swarajya Mattu Arthika Chintanegalu, with 2,000 words on any one topic.

Students have to submit the essays with a copy of their identity card and contact details to heads of their institutions, who in turn will select the best three essays and submit them to the district Information and Public Information Department before September 26.

District Information Officers concerned will select the best three essays from all institutions and send them to the Department Commissioner before September 29. Selected best three essays in each category will get the State-level prizes.

The essays should either be handwritten or typed in Nudi/ Unicode and contain references at the end.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.