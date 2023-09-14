Information analyst, engineering student lose money to online investment fraud

September 14, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

An information analyst and an information science engineering student, both based in Udupi district, have lost ₹6.5 lakh and ₹1.26 lakh, respectively, after being lured into earning money by performing some tasks online.

In a complaint filed with the Karkala Town Police Station, the 32-year-old information analyst, who is presently working from her husband’s house in Edmer of Moodubelle village of Karkala taluk, said she received on September 4 on her WhatsApp a YouTube link related to performing of tasks by which money can be earned.

As told by the fraudster, she subscribed the link for creation of task. She was then asked to invest money. Accordingly, she first transferred ₹ 50,000 from her Axis Bank account to the account of Manisha Trading Company. She then transferred from the same account ₹ 50,000 each to accounts of Jagannath Madhavan, Green Energy Tech and Mahend. The complainant transferred from her Union Bank account ₹ 1.5 lakh, ₹ 2.5 lakh and ₹50,000 to accounts stated by fraudsters.

She invested a total of ₹6.5 lakh between September 5 and September 8 for which she did not any return.

The Karkala Town police registered her compliant on September 13 for offence punishable under Section 66 (D) of Information Technology Act.

The 21-year-old Information Science and Engineering student, who stays in a hostel in Nitte, received on her Instagram account an invite code to https://mailtoa.com where she was promised return of ₹2,000 for an investment of ₹500. She entered the site using the invite code and invested ₹500 for which she got return of ₹2,000. Subsequently she invested ₹1.26 lakh and she failed to get any return.

The Karkala Rural Police station registered her complaint on September 11 for offences punishable under Section 66 (D) of IT Act.

