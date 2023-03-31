Information about all public gatherings to be given at single-window facility

March 31, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

Information about Yakshaganas, Bhoota Koola, cricket matches and other public gatherings should be given 24 hours before the event to the single-window facility set up at each of the offices of Returning Officers of eight Assembly constituencies of Dakshina Kannada.

In separate press meets, Returning Officers of Mangaluru City South and Mangaluru City North Assembly constituencies Kempegowda and V. Abhishek said information about all non-political events where people congregate should be provided at the single-window facility. “We will permit such events after taking an undertaking from the organiser that the event has no relation with any political party. Our team will visit these places and if any political connection is found, a case for model code of conduct violation will be booked,” Mr. Abhishek said.

Political parties can seek permission for their pubic events and campaigns through Suvidha portal. “We will process the request within 24 hours and permit the event with necessary conditions,” Mr. Kempe Gowda said.

Postal ballot

With senior citizens and disabled persons being permitted to cast their vote using postal ballot this time, the two officials said separate teams have been formed to issue Form 12D (for issuance of postal ballot) to those aged 80 and more and to physically disabled persons. There are 11,547 persons aged 80 and more and 537 physically disabled persons in Mangaluru City South Assembly constituency, while 7,869 and 1,384 persons respectively are in Mangaluru City North Assembly constituency.

“The forms will be given to all elderly persons and eligible physically disabled persons. Those who want to avail the facility have to submit the forms to booth-level officer by April 11. Once the facility is opted, they cannot come to the polling booth on the day of voting to physically cast the vote,” Mr. Kempe Gowda said. These voters will be allowed to exercise their franchise in secrecy and the postal ballots will be collected on May 7, three days before the voting on May 10, Mr. Abhishek said.

Hoardings removed

The officers said all hoardings, banners and other material related to government and its schemes, which were displayed at government offices, public places and private buildings, have been removed. “If anybody puts back these posters and banners, then a case of model code of conduct violation will be registered,” Mr. Kempe Gowda said.

People can report about model code of conduct violation by calling the district control room number 1950 or by using the cVIGIL mobile app.