Industry-friendly, disappointing to Dakshina Kannada: CPMTA

Welcoming the budget proposal to establish Alternative Packing Technology Development Institute, the Canara Plastic Manufacturers and Traders Association however said proposal of levy on plastic packaged goods is not tenable in law as taxing products comes under GST Act.

Terming the budget industrial-friendly, but disappointing to Dakshina Kannada, CPMTA president B.A. Nazeer said the provision for levying fee for shops under Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, was deleted on March 27, 2018. The alternative packing technology and provision of ₹5 crore to develop packing technology using biodegradable material, is welcome. He said latest technologies are available worldwide to convert plastic waste into wealth, and the association supports and works with the government in this.

The association has urged the government to call a meeting of all plastic manufacturers in the State to find out means for better plastic waste management with proper implementation of the PWM Rules.

Though the budget proposes to compete with China and has identified eight districts for setting up various projects, it has completely ignored the coastal and North Karnataka districts, Mr. Nazeer regretted.

The districts produce over 50,000 graduates every year and some manufacturing or automobile project should have been announced for these districts.

The association welcomed the proposal to set up a Centralised Inspection System for conducting inspections by Labour, Factory, Environment and Tax Enforcement Departments to facilitate ease of running the industries.

Proactive implementation

The Kanara Small Industries Association termed focus on industrial growth in the budget a good initiative.

But they have to be implemented proactively by officials, said association president Gaurav Hegde.

The budget has proposed some good initiatives for industrial development including reiterating industrial township authority, he said. At the same time, increasing duties on petrol, diesel and electricity, would overburden the industrial sector which is already under hardship. He urged the CM to withdraw these.

Contributes to inflation

Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Vatika Pai said additional duties on fuel not only burdens the common man directly, but also affects trade by causing inflationary trend.

GST help desks and farm loan waiver are welcome moves, she said adding Kara Samadhan, as announced by the Chief Minister, was suggested by KCCI in its pre-budget memorandum. However, nothing much is announced for the coast, she said.