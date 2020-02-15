Industries opting for AI will deny jobs to many, says Sainath

Industries going for artificial intelligence will take away employment from thousands of people, journalist P. Sainath said here on Friday.

Major companies were laying off employees just to create more profits for the investors, he said.

Mr. Sainath was speaking on ‘Indian democracy at the post liberalisation and post truth era’ on the inaugural day of two-day ‘Media Manthan 2020’, an inter-collegiate media festival organised by the Postgraduate Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at St. Aloysius College. He said that the agrarian crisis was no longer about the loss of productivity, employment or about farmer suicides. It was a societal crisis.

Ban on cow slaughter

Commenting on the lopsided policies such as ban on cow slaughter, he explained how cow slaughter ban had adversely affected many industries owing to their inter-dependency.

“While Muslims who slaughtered cows were rendered helpless, the cattle traders who are mostly from other backward castes lost their earnings as the cattle prices crashed. An important industry like the Kolhapur sandals industry in Maharashtra went bankrupt as a result of the cow slaughter ban in Maharashtra. The policy makers had no idea how the rural industries are interconnected,” he said.

Mr. Sainath said that the many policies adopted in the 90s led to India becoming unusually unequal.

Referring to the speech Dr. B.R. Ambedkar had made at the Constituent Assembly while handing over the draft of the Constitution, Mr Sainath said: “Ambedkar had warned about the weakness of Indian democracy that liberty without equality allows the supremacy of a few over the multitude. Liberty, equality, and fraternity must be kept together as we cannot have one without the other.”

He said that the country is facing crisis in many areas like agriculture, education, economy and job creation.

Rector of St. Aloysius Institutions Dionysius Vaz, Principal of the college Praveen Martis were present, according to a release from the department.