Industries Department takes up audit of land allotted to industries

Minister for Major and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani on Thursday said the Industries and Commerce Department has taken up an audit of land allotted to industries to identify unused land and to reallot them to entrepreneurs who are serious in setting up ventures.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the ‘Udyami Aagu, Udyoga Needu’ workshop and the ‘Kaigarika Adalat’, organised by the department here, Mr. Nirani said some entrepreneurs did not utilise the allotted land to set up ventures in 172 Industrial areas across the State.

The audit was being undertaken since the past three months and the exact picture would be available shortly.

Land that remained vacant for various reasons would be reallotted to other entrepreneurs, the Minister said. The audit, Mr. Nirani said, has also alerted many allottees who had not established industries, to set up their ventures.

Meanwhile, the department was in the process of creating a land bank of at least 50,000 acres in the State, with each district having a minimum of 1,000 acres, to establish Industrial areas, the Minister said.

Referring to problems being faced by industrialists in availing loans and other facilities pledging their land, Mr. Nirani said hitherto, the department used to offer land on a 99-year lease to industries. This was affecting entrepreneurs in availing financial assistance. Therefore, the department has now decided to execute absolute sale deed to entrepreneurs who have completed at least half of the project on the allotted land.