Industries can avail promotional tariff to buy power from MESCOM: Managing Director

March 07, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited Managing Director Manjappa on Tuesday urged industries to avail incentivised tariff and buy power from MESCOM.

Addressing industrialists from the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector during the inauguration of Dakshina Kannada unit of Laghu Udyoga Bharati (LUB), Karnataka here, Mr. Manjappa said there was surplus power with MESCOM, which gets good amount of green energy from solar, wind and other renewable energy sources.

Recently MESCOM has proposed incentivised tariff for the industries, who are HT (high tension) consumers.

“The HT consumers can avail the incentive and buy power from us at a competitive tariff” Mr. Manjappa said.

Asking industries to work closely with MESCOM, the new MD said, “We are not like the old Karnataka Electricity Board. Whatever service you need, we are ready to provide.”

MESCOM has streamlined the process of handling industrialists application for power and other issues and they were being addressed in a month’s time, he said.

MESCOM has installed electric vehicle charging stations at the MESCOM corporate office in Bejai and 17 other locations in Mangaluru. MESCOM charges ₹5 per unit of power.

“There are some petty shops outside the corporate office that are blocking entry of vehicles to the charging station. Those shops will be removed shortly,” he said.

Mr. Manjappa said MESCOM was ready to install EV charging stations at other places in Dakshina Kannada if municipal authorities provide space.

Earlier, in the virtual inaugural address, Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board Chief Executive Officer R. Girish said the State government was supporting growth of industries, more so from the MSME sector, which make significant contribution to Indian economy.

Karnataka, he said, is now the most preferred destination for global investment. Mangaluru and Mysuru are among the tier-2 cities in the State where investments are proposed. The State government has come out with policies for different industries and the state was doing well in the industrial park rating system. KIADB is also creating a massive land bank, he said.

LUB organising secretary Prakash Chandra, all-India vice-president Hariharan Ramamoorthy, and Dakshina Kannada district unit president Ramachandra Bhat Koodur also spoke.