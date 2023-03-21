Industrialist Vijayanath V. Shetty, former AAP DK district president Santosh Kamath to contest Assembly elections from Dakshina Kannada

March 21, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

Industrialist Vijayanath V. Shetty, former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Dakshina Kannada district president Santhosh Kamath, and homemaker Sumana Bellarkar will be the AAP candidates from Moodbidri, Mangaluru City South, and Sullia constituencies, respectively, for the Assembly elections.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, AAP Dakshina Kannada president Ashok Adamale said Mr. Shetty, Mr. Kamath, and Ms. Bellarkar are among the 80 candidates in the first list announced by the party on Monday.

Vivekananada Salins, district vice-president, AAP, said candidates for 100 seats will be announced on March 27. The party will contest from all the 224 Assembly constituencies.

The AAP has good number of activists and it will make significant impact in the elections, Mr. Salins said.

Mr. Shetty is the managing director of Vijayanath Roof and Wall Cladding Systems Private Limited, which deals with supply and installation of metal roofing and wall cladding systems.

Mr. Shetty is also the chief convener of Sri Shastavu Bhutanatheshwar Trust, near Moodibidri. “Bale Telipale”, a television show related to humour conceptualised by him, has been popular among viewers.

Mr. Shetty was in the Congress since December 2012. “I was not given any position in the Congress and did not get any chance to work for people. Hence I quit the Congress to join AAP, which has given me due recognition,” he told reporters.

Mr. Kamath, joint secretary of AAP State committee, owns a wholesale and retail stores of readymade garments. He took the lead in voicing concerns of traders affected by the lockdown during the second wave of the pandemic. He was among the traders who defied the State government’s order to keep their shops open in Mangaluru.

Ms. Bellarkar is the daughter of K. Kushala, two-time Congress MLA from Sullia Assembly constituency. An MBA graduate, Ms. Belarkar worked for 12 years in multinational companies before returning to Sullia. In a press release, the AAP said Ms. Bellarkar did several people-friendly programmes during the first and the second waves of the pandemic.