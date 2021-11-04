Indoor stadium to have five courts for badminton, three for kabaddi

Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, laid the foundation stone for new projects in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Mangaluru

04 November 2021 03:37 IST

An indoor stadium for kabaddi and shuttle badminton which the Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSCL) will construct at Urwa Market at a cost of ₹20.54 crore will have five courts for shuttle badminton and three for kabaddi. Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel laid the foundation stone for its construction on Tuesday. Mr. Kateel also laid the foundation stone for building a multi-level car parking-cum-retail space project at Hampankatta on the occasion.

According to MSCL, the work orders for building the stadium were issued to Mugrodi Constructions on August 13, 2021, for a cost of ₹18.81 crores. It will have to be completed in two years on 1.13 acres. The stadium, to come up on 9588.8 sq m with a basement, ground floor and four other floors, will have parking for 103 cars in the basement.

The company said in a note that three kabaddi courts will be on the ground floor which will also have an outdoor court, registration kiosk, changing rooms, shops, toilets and administrative office. The first floor will have spectator seating, lobby, VIP lounge, dormitory, public toilets and shops. The second floor will have facilities for indoor games, lobby and gymnasium. The third floor will have five badminton courts, a registration kiosk, medical room, lobby, dormitory, changing rooms and physiotherapy room. The fourth floor will have spectator seating capacity of 800, lobby, a dormitory and a public toilet.

The multi-level car parking-cum-retail space project will come up at a cost of ₹70 crore under a public-private-partnership model on 1.55 acres.

A MSCL official said that Carz Structures Pvt. Ltd. will invest the entire amount. The construction period is three years from the date of agreement that is August 25, 2021. It will have basement, lower ground and upper ground floors and plus four floors. The building will have provision for parking 422 cars.