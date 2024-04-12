GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Indocleftcon’ to be organised from April 18 to 20 in Mangaluru

April 12, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

INDOCLEFTCON, the annual conference of the Indian Society of Cleft Lip, Palate, and Craniofacial Anomalies will be organised in Mangaluru from April 18 to April 20 to bring together cleft lip professionals for discussion and deliberations.

Society president K. Mustafa and conference organising committee chairman Manjunath Rai said in a statement here on Friday, April 12, that the theme of the conference would be ‘merging boundaries.’ Keeping in mind the theme, the society intends to propagate modern concepts and team-based approaches to develop a better understanding between various specialities providing cleft care. The conference would be a blend of pre-conference courses, scientific lectures, panel lectures and debates.

Founder and director of Healing Lives, UAE, Jani Vishwanath Jagtiani, and playback singer Sannidhanandan will attend the inaugural programme at 6 p.m. on April 18 at the Indiana Convention Centre in the city.

