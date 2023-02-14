ADVERTISEMENT

Individuals should have interdisciplinary knowledge for survival: Expert

February 14, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Krishna Venkatesh from Jyothy Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, delivers the foundation day address in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With a rapidly changing education landscape, there is no such thing as a permanent job anymore and hence it is important for individuals to have interdisciplinary knowledge, said Krishna Venkatesh, Director, Centre for Incubation, Innovation, Research and Consultancy, Jyothy Institute of Technology, Bengaluru.

He was delivering the foundation day lecture on ‘Fostering Research and Innovation in Engineering through a Multidisciplinary Mode’ to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of laying the foundation stone of St. Joseph Engineering College (SJEC), here on Monday.

Elaborating on changes in research and academic practices since 2000, Mr. Venkatesh said various career options are now available. Multidisciplinary learning is the need of the hour, he said, adding many institutions are yet to adopt this approach.

He shared his experiences and challenges from working in the Arctic region, including how he and his team built a drone for surveillance purposes. Additionally, he discussed various initiatives and schemes for a startup.

Institute’s Assistant Director Rev. Fr. Alwyn Richard D’Souza, Principal Rio D’Souza, Vice-Principal Purushottham Chippar, and others were present.

