‘Individual initiatives needed to help art grow in a bigger way’

Art connoisseur K.R. Ramakrishna viewing exhibits during the valedictory of ‘ParamPrateeka’ organised by Prasad Art Gallery in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“ParamPrateeka”, a four-day art festival organised by Prasad Art Gallery at the residence of gallery founder Koti Prasad Alva here, concluded recently with a glittering valedictory ceremony.

Speaking at the valedictory, Art Connoisseur K.R. Ramakrishna appreciated the initiative taken by the gallery. “The general trend of growth in art is not as much as we would like it to be. We should take individual initiatives to help art grow in a bigger way,” he said.

Annapurna S. Kamath, Managing Trustee, Satya Foundation, Bengaluru, said that art is all around in everyday little things; it is all about appreciating beauty. “Events like these bring out the art in us which would otherwise fade away,” she said.

The joy an artist gets in his creation cannot be understood, said Karnataka Lalitkala Academy member Permude Mohan Kumar. He urged artists to be focused on their work and not to be distracted by discouraging voices.

Udupi Artist Forum founder-president Ramesh Rao congratulated the gallery for organising the event.

The art festival marked 27 years of service to art by Prasad Art Gallery. The event at Mr. Alva’s Residence in Kodialguthu showcased art in three categories.

In the competition of Installation Art, Shravan Poojary, Maruthi Poojary and H. Tejas of Alva’s College, Moodbidri, Annapoorna and team, Srinivas College of Architecture, and P.K. Shishiraj and Nitesh Kumar, Mahalasa School of Visual Art bagged the first three places in the group category.

In the individual category, Reshma Shetty, Raksha R. Poojary and Punik Shetty won the first three places.