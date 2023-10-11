ADVERTISEMENT

IndiGo to operate third daily flight from Mangaluru to Hyderabad from October 19

October 11, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Low-cost carrier IndiGo will operate a third daily flight from Mangaluru to Hyderabad from October 19.

The 78-seater ATR aircraft flight number 6E 7536 will arrive at Mangaluru at 2.15 p.m. and depart for Hyderabad at 2.35 p.m.

This is in addition to the existing daily ATR flights 6E 7549 that arrives at Mangaluru International Airport at 7.40 a.m. and departs for Hyderabad 20 minutes later and the late-night flight 6E 7103 that arrives here at 10.15 p.m. and departs at 10.35 p.m. This augmentation will be up to October 28, that marks the end of current summer schedule.

IndiGo currently also serves from Mangaluru to Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune directly and Kolkata and Patna (via Bengaluru) and Ranchi (via Pune) domestically and Dubai on the international sector, an airport release said on Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US