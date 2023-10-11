IndiGo to operate third daily flight from Mangaluru to Hyderabad from October 19

October 11, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

Low-cost carrier IndiGo will operate a third daily flight from Mangaluru to Hyderabad from October 19.

The 78-seater ATR aircraft flight number 6E 7536 will arrive at Mangaluru at 2.15 p.m. and depart for Hyderabad at 2.35 p.m.

This is in addition to the existing daily ATR flights 6E 7549 that arrives at Mangaluru International Airport at 7.40 a.m. and departs for Hyderabad 20 minutes later and the late-night flight 6E 7103 that arrives here at 10.15 p.m. and departs at 10.35 p.m. This augmentation will be up to October 28, that marks the end of current summer schedule.

IndiGo currently also serves from Mangaluru to Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune directly and Kolkata and Patna (via Bengaluru) and Ranchi (via Pune) domestically and Dubai on the international sector, an airport release said on Wednesday.