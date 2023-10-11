HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IndiGo to operate third daily flight from Mangaluru to Hyderabad from October 19

October 11, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Low-cost carrier IndiGo will operate a third daily flight from Mangaluru to Hyderabad from October 19.

The 78-seater ATR aircraft flight number 6E 7536 will arrive at Mangaluru at 2.15 p.m. and depart for Hyderabad at 2.35 p.m.

This is in addition to the existing daily ATR flights 6E 7549 that arrives at Mangaluru International Airport at 7.40 a.m. and departs for Hyderabad 20 minutes later and the late-night flight 6E 7103 that arrives here at 10.15 p.m. and departs at 10.35 p.m. This augmentation will be up to October 28, that marks the end of current summer schedule.

IndiGo currently also serves from Mangaluru to Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune directly and Kolkata and Patna (via Bengaluru) and Ranchi (via Pune) domestically and Dubai on the international sector, an airport release said on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.