Indigo, SpiceJet to operate flights from Mangaluru to Mumbai, Bengaluru from May 25

Indigo and SpiceJet have announced resuming their daily flights between Mangaluru and Bengaluru, Mumbai from May 25. Indigo will also operate a flight between Mangaluru and Chennai.

SpiceJet flight, SG 356, will arrive here from Mumbai at 8.35 a.m. and return as SG 353 at 9.05 a.m. Indigo flight, 6E 5327, will arrive here from Mumbai at 11 a.m. and will return at 11.40 a.m. as 6E 5328.

SpiceJet flight, SG 1035, will arrive from Bengaluru at 9 a.m. and return as SG 1027 at 9.20 a.m.

Indigo flight, 6E 0279, will land in the city from Bengaluru at 6.55 p.m. and take off as 6E 0388 at 7.35 p.m. Another flight of SpiceJet, SG 3743, will arrive from Bengaluru at 9.15 p.m. and depart as SG 3744 at 9.35 p.m.

Indigo flight, 6E 7141, will arrive here from Chennai at 7.35 p.m. and return as 6E 7139 at 8.05 p.m., according to a communique from the airliners to the Director of Mangaluru International Airport on Friday.

Indigo has said that its schedules are valid till June 30.

