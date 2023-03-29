IndiGo launches Mangaluru-Patna through flight via Bengaluru as summer schedule of flights comes to effect

March 29, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

IndiGo launching a daily early morning through flight from Mangaluru to Patna via Bengaluru from March 26 is the highlight of this summer schedule of flights (aviation schedule 2023) which came to effect on March 26. The schedule will be in force till October 28, according to the Mangaluru International Airport.

During this schedule, the airport will handle 234 weekly air traffic movements (ATMs) up to May 31 and later it will handle 242 ATMs each week till October 28, the airport said in a release on Wednesday.

The weekly ATMs will go up by eight movements a week from June 1, as the ongoing runway re-carpeting project at the airport will end on May 31. Hence there will be increase in the weekly ATMs later till the end of the schedule.

The airport now handled flights only between 6 p.m. and 9.30 a.m. due to the runway re-carpeting project.

Out of 234 ATMs, the release said 162 will be domestically operated, and the remaining 72 on the international sector. From June 1, domestic ATMs will touch 176 and international ATMs dip marginally to 66. IndiGo with 148 ATMs will operate a Lion’s share of the 162 domestic movements up to May 31.

This scenario will remain unchanged from June 1 where IndiGo will operate 162 out of 176 domestic movements with Air India making up for the remaining 14 with its daily morning flight to Mumbai. Bengaluru will remain the most connected domestic destination with 28 weekly flights (4/day) up to May 31. This number will rise to 35 (5/day) from June 1 with the airline restoring it’s through flight to Kolkata via Bengaluru, the release said.

Mumbai (3 flights/day), Hyderabad (2 flights per day), Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata (via Bengaluru) and Patna (via Bengaluru - 1 flight per day) and Ranchi via Pune (four flights per week) are the destinations covered domestically. Air India will be operating solely between MIA and Mumbai on the domestic front. IndiGo which at present is operating daily flight to Dubai will pare it to four flights a week from June 1.

Internationally, Air India Express will cater to bulk of overseas travelers from MIA operating 29 flights in a week up to October 28. These include 14 flights to Dubai (two daily), 4/week to Abu Dhabi, 3/week to Dammam and Muscat, two/week to Doha (direct) and two/week to Bahrain including one via Kozhikode and the other a direct flight and one flight to Kuwait, for a total of 72 ATMs/week. International ATMs from June 1 will be 66.

The aviation sector regulator - Directorate General of Civil Aviation has cleared operations of 22,907 flights per week from 110 airports in the summer schedule, representing a 4.4% increase from the winter schedule which is in sync with the robust growth in aviation sector, not just domestically, but globally, the release said.