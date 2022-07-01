IndiGo launches Delhi-Mangaluru-Delhi flight service

IndiGo began its Delhi-Mangaluru-Delhi direct flight service on July 1.

Its Airbus A320 aircraft landed in Mangaluru with 77 passengers while the flight returned to Delhi with 140 passengers. Captain Anubhav Banerjee helmed the inaugural flight.

It will operate the flights on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Flight 6E 2164 leaves Delhi at 7.40 a.m. and arrives in Mangaluru at 10.15 a.m. Flight 6E 2165 will leave Mangaluru at 10.45 a.m. and reaches Delhi at 1.20 p.m., a release from Mangaluru International Airport said.

IndiGo also operates a transit flight 6E 671/6E 6431 from Delhi to Mangaluru via Pune on these days.

The transit flight 6E 671 leaves Delhi at 9.05 p.m. and reaches Pune two hours later. It departs Pune at 11.45 p.m. to reach Mangaluru at 1.05 a.m. The return flight 6E 6431 leaves MIA at 2.45 a.m. to reach Pune at 4.20 a.m. This flight in turn leaves Pune at 4.55 a.m. and reaches Delhi two hours later. Both the direct and transit flight offer their own advantages to passengers depending on their convenience.

Plan to connect Tirupati

IndiGo also has plans to start flights using ATR aircraft to Chennai (morning), Kochi, and Tirupati from Mangaluru.

The airline recently started a through flight to Belagavi via Bengaluru using a mix of A320/ATR aircraft, respectively. Passengers have a layover of approximately two hours in Bengaluru before they board the flight to Belagavi and 80 minutes at Bengaluru enroute to Mangaluru on the return flight.

Flight to Coimbatore

Budget airline GoFirst which operated a daily direct flight to Mumbai from Mangaluru has changed the route via Coimbatore starting July 1.

Flight G8 369 leaves Mumbai at 11.30 a.m. and reaches Mangaluru at 1 p.m. and departs for Coimbatore at 1.30 p.m. reaching there at 2.15 p.m. This flight departs Coimbatore at 2.50 p.m. to reach Mumbai at 4.50 p.m. The airline has made this routing arrangement up to August 11, the release said.