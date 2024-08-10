GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IndiGo launches daily flight to Abu Dhabi from Mangaluru

With this, Mangaluru now has two daily flights to Abu Dhabi. Air India Express operates the other daily flight

Published - August 10, 2024 08:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A traditional water canon salute is being accorded to the maiden Abu Dhabi-Mangaluru IndiGo flight 6E 1443 on arrival at Mangaluru International Airport on August 10. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

IndiGo launched a daily flight between Mangaluru and Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

With this, Mangaluru now has two daily flights to Abu Dhabi. Air India Express operates the other daily flight.

The inaugural flight of IndiGo 6E 1442 with 180 passengers on board took off from Mangaluru International Airport at 9.40 p.m. on Friday, August 9. It was operated by Captain Viqar Yaseen.

Abu Dhabi is the second overseas destination of IndiGo from Mangaluru, after Dubai.

Young Nandika V., the first passenger to check in on the inaugural flight of IndiGo, with her mother, was the cynosure of all eyes at the launch event. Ms. Nandika not only got the opportunity to light the ceremonial lamp with the airport and airline leadership team but also received the first boarding pass and a goody bag from the airline. She joined the airline staff in cutting a ceremonial cake. The departure hall wore a festive look for the launch of the inaugural flight, a release from the airport said on Saturday, August 10.

“The launch of this new flight is a testament to the close working relationship between the airline and the airport operator. It enables the people of the region easy access to the world,” the airport spokesperson said.

On August 10, the airport accorded the traditional water canon salute to the maiden IndiGo Abu Dhabi-Mangaluru flight 6E 1443 when it landed in Mangaluru at 4 p.m.

Mangaluru International Airport currently connects to eight West Asian destinations and six domestic destinations.

