ADVERTISEMENT

IndiGo commences daily flight services between Mangaluru and New Delhi

January 27, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru-Delhi service (6E 6304) had 147 passenger booked on January 27. Booking for 6E 6304 for January 28 stood at 170 for the flight scheduled to depart Mangaluru on Saturday

The Hindu Bureau

It was a busy morning at the domestic departure section during at Mangaluru International Airport on Friday, January 27. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

IndiGo on Friday, January 27, commenced daily flight service from Mangaluru to the New Delhi. Earlier, there was four-days a week service to Delhi intermittently.

Flight 6E 6303 departed Delhi at 2.55 p.m. to reach Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) at 6.05 p.m. Flight 6E 6304 departed MIA at 6.35 p.m. to reach Delhi at 9.35 p.m.

The Mangaluru-Delhi service (6E 6304) had 147 passenger booked on January 27. Booking for 6E 6304 for January 28 stood at 170 for the flight scheduled to depart Mangaluru on Saturday, said a communique from MIA.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Currently, IndiGo, Air India Express and Air India are operating all their schedules in the revised operating time frame of 6 p.m. to 9.30 a.m. (Monday-Saturday) at MIA due to the runway re-carpeting work that commenced on Friday.

IndiGo will however be not operating flight 6E 172 Mangaluru-Kolkata via Bengaluru (Monday-Saturday). This flight will now operate only on Sunday, when re-carpeting work will not be carried out.

The Kolkata flight on Sundays will depart Mangaluru at 12.15 p.m. and arrive at Bengaluru at 1.20 p.m. From Bengaluru, the flight will depart at 2 p.m. and will to reach Kolkata at 4.35 p.m.

Ticket price for Mangaluru-Delhi flight on Friday was at ₹11,593 and is currently priced at ₹9,274 on Saturday, January 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US