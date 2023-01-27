IndiGo commences daily flight services between Mangaluru and New Delhi

January 27, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

IndiGo on Friday, January 27, commenced daily flight service from Mangaluru to the New Delhi. Earlier, there was four-days a week service to Delhi intermittently.

Flight 6E 6303 departed Delhi at 2.55 p.m. to reach Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) at 6.05 p.m. Flight 6E 6304 departed MIA at 6.35 p.m. to reach Delhi at 9.35 p.m.

The Mangaluru-Delhi service (6E 6304) had 147 passenger booked on January 27. Booking for 6E 6304 for January 28 stood at 170 for the flight scheduled to depart Mangaluru on Saturday, said a communique from MIA.

Currently, IndiGo, Air India Express and Air India are operating all their schedules in the revised operating time frame of 6 p.m. to 9.30 a.m. (Monday-Saturday) at MIA due to the runway re-carpeting work that commenced on Friday.

IndiGo will however be not operating flight 6E 172 Mangaluru-Kolkata via Bengaluru (Monday-Saturday). This flight will now operate only on Sunday, when re-carpeting work will not be carried out.

The Kolkata flight on Sundays will depart Mangaluru at 12.15 p.m. and arrive at Bengaluru at 1.20 p.m. From Bengaluru, the flight will depart at 2 p.m. and will to reach Kolkata at 4.35 p.m.

Ticket price for Mangaluru-Delhi flight on Friday was at ₹11,593 and is currently priced at ₹9,274 on Saturday, January 28.