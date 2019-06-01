‘India’s culture can be traced to Vedavyasa’

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt said on Friday that he personally felt that Sage Vedavyasa was the father of the country, but he had immense respect and regard for Mahatma Gandhi.

Replying to queries from presspersons on the (Pejawar) seer recently describing Sage Vedavyasa as the father of the nation, he said that the country’s culture and tradition did not stem from Mahatma Gandhi. The origins of the country’s culture, tradition and the feeling among its people of being one can be traced back to Sage Vedavyasa.

“In my opinion, Vedavyasa is the father of the nation. But I hold Mahatma Gandhi in very high esteem. He was a patriot and son of the country. It is a big insult to the country to have portrayed Gandhi’s assassin, Nathuram Godse, as a patriot. I am dissatisfied with those issuing such statements,” he said.