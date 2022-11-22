Indians working in unison for country’s betterment can bring about Amrit Kaal, says Smriti Irani

November 22, 2022 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Union Minister for Women and Child Development inaugurates the 90th Sarva Dharma Sammelan to mark Laksha Deepotsava in Dharmasthala

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Irani addressing a gathering at the Sarva Dharma Sammelan in Dharmasthala on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Tuesday said that if every Indian thinking only about his country works for its betterment, India will witness Amrit Kaal.

She was speaking after inaugurating the 90th Sarva Dharma Sammelan (all religion meet) organised to mark the Laksha Deepotsava in Dharmasthala. Ms. Irani said that the country has overtaken the United Kingdom, the country which ruled India for several years, to become the fifth largest economy in the world.

Recalling her mother’s narration of a purported dialogue between Goddess Parvati and Goddess Lakshmi, Ms. Irani said that wealth (represented by Lakshmi) is always ambivalent while knowledge and pious life (represented by Parvati) remains permanent.

Therefore, the need of the hour is to build a quality society that makes the nation strong, the Minister said. The Indian concept of Vasudaiva Kutumbakam, which was much talked about, respects every religion, family life and values thereby contributing to building a quality society.

Referring to Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade’s words that Sri Kshetra has been engaged in providing anna (food), vidya (education), aushadha (medicine) and abhaya (promise), Ms. Irani said that woman is the focal point in all the four daanas the Sri Kshetra is performing. Influencing over 50 lakh women in the State through self-help groups of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project is not a small thing, she added.

Rev. Fr. Marcel Lobo from Basrikatte, Hashimpeera E. Valikara, president, Vijayapura District Kannada Sahitya Parishat, and retired head master and orator Muniraja Renjala from Moodbidri delivered talks.

Scholar and advocate M.R. Satyanarayana from Shivamogga presided over the function. Mr. Heggade was present.

CONNECT WITH US