‘Indian knowledge system had amazing stuff’

February 18, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

The former Director of IIIT, Bengaluru, S. Sadagopan said on Saturday that the present generation should explore the Indian knowledge system (IKS), which had “amazing stuff” useful to the mankind.

Delivering the Karnataka Bank’s 99th Founders’ Day lecture on ‘technology and life’ at the bank’s headquarters here, he said: “We had amazing stuff. We had jewel in our pockets but we did not know.” Telling youngsters, he said: “Go and explore.”

Mr. Sadagopan, a former member of Karnataka Knowledge Commission, said that all the stuff in the IKS may not be good. But the good in it should be taken into account and explored.

He said that teachers all along have been teaching the technology from the west. Of late some efforts are on to recognise the technology and other knowledge in the IKS.

Referring to music therapy, Mr. Sadagopan said: “Raga in classical music is an unusual contribution from India”.

The six new digital products of the bank were launched on the occasion.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank Mahabaleshwara M.S. spoke. Chairman of the bank P. Pradeep Kumar was present.

Later, Vidwan R. Kumaresh (violin) and Vidushi Jayanthi Kumaresh (veena) presented a Carnatic concert. They were accompanied on the mridangam by Vidwan K U Jayachandra Rao and on the tabla by Vidwan Pramath Kiran.