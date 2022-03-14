Indian culture needs to be strengthened further, says Governor

It stands for respecting every other religion, truth, universal peace, and brotherhood, says Thaawarchand Gehlot

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Monday said there was need to further strengthen Indian culture and heritage so as to infuse prosperity in society and events like the Karkala Utsav should be conducted all over the country for the purpose.

He was speaking after inaugurating the fifth day cultural events at the Karkala Utsav in Udupi district. Karkala MLA and Minister V. Sunil Kumar said Mr. Gehlot could not make it to the inaugural event on March 10 because of preoccupation and has reserved his entire day for the event on Monday.

Complimenting Mr. Kumar for his efforts to reintroduce Indian culture and heritage through his department across the state and also at his constituency, Mr. Gehlot said a country’s prosperity depends upon its culture and heritage. Despite many attempts to annihilate Indian tradition and culture, it was growing strong as India believes in universal brotherhood and religious tolerance.

The Governor said religion plays an important role in maintaining social health influencing every walk of life and creating belongingness. It could be Bhagwan Buddha’s “Sangam Sharanam Gachchami” or Bhagwan Mahavir’s “live and let others to live” policies and every religion in the country have spearheaded non-violence, brotherhood, truth, and other virtues, he said.

Indian culture, Mr. Gehlot said, teaches people to respect every religion and ensures unity in diversity. It stands for world peace and could usher in prosperity across the world.

Mr. Gehlot complimented Karkala as the land that stands for religious harmony with Venkataramana Temple, Bhagwan Bahubali statue, Attur Basilica, and many more. Its stone artisans were famous across the globe for their sculptures.

Minister V. Sunil Kumar in his address said culture has been the foundation of the country that was enriched by thousands of scholars through their writings and art. The Karkala Utsav was a part of his plans to bring in ‘Swarna (Golden) Karkala’ with all-round development of the constituency.

Kannada and Culture Secretary N. Manjula, writer Na. Mogasale and others were present.