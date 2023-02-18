‘Indian culture continues to thrive overcoming frequent onslaughts by invaders’

February 18, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The two-day Mangaluru Literary Festival - 2023 began here on Saturday, with honorary secretary of The Mythic Society and Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs V. Nagaraj highlighting the strength of Indian culture and civilisation which, he said, withstood frequent onslaughts by several invaders.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the fifth edition of the festival, organised by the Bharat Foundation, he said that many civilisations, like the Greek and Egypt, could not survive onslaughts. But Indian culture continues to survive and it is the common people who nurtured and sustained the culturem which proved the strength of India.

He said that languages, art, and culture of India will be elevated through such literary festivals.

“Literature reflects the spirit of the nation,” he said.

Mr. Nagaraj said: “Past decades were filled with ideas that were not ours, but times have changed. It is a matter of pride that our culture has continuously grown over the past 5,000 years”.

The theme of the festival was ‘The Idea of Bharat’. Thukaram Poojary, founder of Rani Abbakka Tulu Museum, near Bantwal, was presented with the ‘Idea of Bharat Award’ on the occasion for his contribution in preserving cultural heritage, Tulu language and literature and history.

R. Jagannathan, editorial board director of Swarajya, who was a guest, said that the idea of Bharat is the idea of dharma.

Referring to the Sanskrit phrase ‘Sukhasya Moolam Dharma, Dharmasya Moolam Artha, Arthasya Moolam Rajya’, as mentioned in the Chanakya Sutra, he said that it is the basic religion for the country to be prosperous. Later, a good economic policy will elevate the country to a higher level, he said, adding that present-day India is progressing on the same path. The country will become prosperous through self-reliance. Poverty is disappearing from the country. The economy has moved towards stability, he said.

Chancellor of of Nitte (Deemed to be University) N. Vinay Hegde who presided over said that Mangaluru is leading in the country in various fields including education and health sectors. Mangaluru region is a religiously, culturally and educationally elevated place, he said.

Senior folk artist Bhavani Amma Pergade kick started the programme by singing a Paddana (Tulu sung narrative).