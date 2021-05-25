Indian Community Support Group in Kuwait sends 252.8 tons of liquid medical oxygen to Mangaluru

MANGALURU

25 May 2021 11:59 IST

The Indian Community Support Group (ICSG), Kuwait has gifted 252.8 tons of liquid medical oxygen to the Indian Red Cross Society to support its health care activities for the patients infected with COVID-19.

The ship, INS Shardul, carrying the consignment arrived at the New Mangalore Port at about 7 a.m. on May 25.

It had 11 liquid oxygen tankers, two semi-trailers with liquid oxygen, and 1,200 oxygen cylinders, a statement from Dakshina Kannada unit of the society said.

The ICSG has sent the consignment as a goodwill guesture to meet the urgent and immediate needs of oxygen shortage due to the surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

It is the highest quantity of liquid oxygen received at New Mangaluru Port so far from abroad.

The chairman of the Dakshina Kannada chapter of the society Shantharam Shetty, its honorary secretary S. A. Prabhakara Sharma, its Karnataka State Management Committee member Yatish Baikampady, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) C. H. Pratap Reddy, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra and Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar received the consignment at the port.