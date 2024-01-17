Indian Coast Guard’s Western Seaboard Commander meets Home Minister

January 17, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

Indian Coast Guard Commander (Western Seaboard) Additional Director General K.R. Suresh visited Mangaluru and Bengaluru from January 12 to 17.

The Flag Officer called on Home Minister G. Parameshwara and Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goel in Bengaluru and discussed various matters related to maritime security and safety of fishing harbours.

The discussion also focused on fostering collaboration among stakeholders to enhance overall maritime resilience and efficiency in Karnataka.

Mr. Suresh also visited HAL, Bengaluru, and interacted with its officials on the ongoing rotary aircraft production and servicing at HAL Helicopter Complex.

The officer also assessed infrastructural development of the ongoing 2.5 acre Indian Coast Guard project for Coast Guard Aviation Overseeing Team and Coast Guard Aircraft and Aero Engine Holding Unit in Bengaluru.

Mangaluru visit

In Mangaluru, he visited Karnataka Coast Guard headquarters and coast guard residential areas.

In the series of interactions with officers and men, he addressed various critical issues and emphasised the importance of remaining vigilant in the face of emerging threats especially maritime security challenges in the Arabian Sea.

The Flag Officer’s keen insight and strategic guidance underscored the imperative for heightened preparedness to ensure a swift and effective response to any unforeseen scenarios. The Flag Officer was pleased to see the motivated men and infrastructure development. He directed officials to ensure timely completion of projects to meet maritime security challenges and enhancing operational efficiency along the Western Seaboard. He further stressed upon training, cross deployments for better co-ordination and timely sharing of maritime intelligence among all stakeholders, a Coast Guard release said.