Indian Coast Guard’s training academy will come up on 159 acres in Mangaluru, says Western Regional Commander

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 15, 2022 21:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Western Regional Commander of the Indian Coast Guard, Inspector General Manoj Vasant Baadkar said here on Saturday that the Coast Guard’s first training academy will come up on 159 acres in Mangaluru and all clearances of the State government for setting up the academy have been completed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Replying to questions at a press conference aboard Indian Coast Guard Ship ‘Varaha’, Mr. Baadkar said that the process of completing some clearances from Central departments is under way.

The government has appointed a consultant for preparing the detailed project report (DPR) for establishing the academy. It might take two years for the academy to be in place once the DPR is approved, he said.

Mr. Baadkar said that the academy can offer tailor-made training programmes for its personnel. “Some specialised training for the personnel which are now being offered in abroad can be programmed in the academy,” he said, adding that now the new Coast Guard personnel underwent the basic training in the Indian Naval Academy and they underwent some training at the Army and some at abroad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Praveen Kumar Mishra, Karnataka Commander of the Indian Coast Guard, said that a hangar of the Coast Guard is being built in Mangaluru at the old airport in Bajpe. It might take two years to be ready. Later four Dornier aircraft will be positioned in Mangaluru.

Later addressing the Coast Guard personnel aboard the ship during his first visit to Karnataka after taking charge as the Western Regional Commander last month, Mr. Baadkar said that Indian Coast Guard is highly regarded and respected internationally. The personnel should be proud that they are part of such a unit.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Baadkar, hailing from Karwar, asked the personnel to serve in the unit as a member of the family.

Mr. Baadkar was the Karnataka Commander of the coast guard from 2006 to 2008.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app