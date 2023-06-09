HamberMenu
Indian Coast Guard organises blood donation camp

June 09, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The camp was organised at the Karnataka headquarters of Indian Coast Guard at Panambur in Mangaluru on Friday.

The camp was organised at the Karnataka headquarters of Indian Coast Guard at Panambur in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Karnataka headquarters of the Indian Coast Guard organised a blood donation camp on the occasion of World Blood Donors’ Day here on Friday.

The camp was organised in association with the Kasturba Medical College Blood Centre, Mangaluru, at the coast guard headquarters.

It was organised to spread awareness on the benefit and need of blood donation among the serving personnel and civilian staff of the Indian Coast Guard in Mangaluru.

Karnataka Commander of the Indian Coast Guard and the Deputy Inspector General Praveen Kumar Mishra inaugurated the event. A total of 60 serving personnel and civilian staff donated blood, a release said.

