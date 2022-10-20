Indian Coast Guard Commanders meet DGP

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commander of the Indian Coast Guard, Western Region, Inspector General Manoj Vasant Baadkar and Karnataka Commander of the coast guard Deputy Inspector General P.K. Mishra met the Director General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood in Bengaluru on Monday evening and discussed various matters.

The topics discussed were primarily associated with joint coordination of police and the ICG with special emphasis towards ensuring law and order in territorial seas in coordination with Coastal Security Police (CSP), a coast guard release said here on Tuesday.

The Regional Commander and the DGP emphasized on the need for having harmonious relations between the two services for averting any nefarious activities by the anti-national elements along the coastline. Both felt that there is a need for training police by the ICG to further the bridge the collaboration of the two services. The participation of CSP personnel at scheduled joint coastal patrolling and coastal security exercises is the testimony of cordial and professional interaction. The synergy requires further alleviation at the working level to foster jointmanship at all steps, it said.

The DGP was briefed on ICG operations overall and in particular off Karnataka coast. The efficacy of ICG in ensuring coastal security as well as role of state police machinery in monitoring fishing boat movement through CSP, beat patrol at beaches/fish landing points were also discussed the meeting, it said.

Karnataka headquarters of the coast guard is in Mangaluru.