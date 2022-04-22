India will ban hijab in public places, says BJP leader

The national general secretary of Backward Classes Morcha of the BJP Yashpal Suvarna said on Friday that India will ban wearing Hijab in public places.

Speaking to media persons in Udupi Mr. Suvarna, who is also the vice-president of the college development committee of Udupi Government Pre-University College for Girls whose five girl students were petitioners in the Hijab case decided by the Karnataka High Court, said, “The need for Hijab ban is widely debated in the European countries now. Hence India which is going to be a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ will adopt Hijab ban even before those countries announce it.’’

Referring to two of the petitioners – Aliya Assadi and Resham – returning from the examination center without writing their final examination of the commerce stream on Friday, Mr. Suvarna said that the girls went to the examination center only to create nuisance.