‘India should join hands with the EU to tackle climate change issues’

January 25, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

Britain is too slow to act against climate change. Even the largest country, China, does not seem to have taken significant action. Therefore, India, an important part of the SAARC, should join hands with the European Union to tackle the issue, said former member of the European Parliament, Professor of Holloway College of University of London Robert Evans at the University College here on Wednesday.

Speaking on ‘European Union and SAARC’, a special lecture organised by the Departments of Political Science, Sociology and Journalism at the college, he said that improvement in relations between the SAARC and the European Union is slow but promising.

The import-export between the two union countries is in balance. Although the European Union, being a union of rich countries, has good relations with Pakistan and Bangladesh, the potential benefits for India are greater, he said.

Leaving the European Union has done more harm than good to Britain. The infiltration of refugees is said to have increased. Although Britain has handled the situation politically, it may take a few more years to get a clear picture, he said.

Mangalore University Political Science Department Head Jayaraj Amin said that it is unfortunate that South-Asian countries have lost the opportunity to strengthen regional integrity with the help of the European Union. Now the union is giving more importance to bilateral relations, he said.