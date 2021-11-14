‘India should be freed from thoughts of the Congress’

Mangaluru

14 November 2021 01:13 IST

It thinks that politics is reserved only for the elite class, says B.L. Santhosh

BJP’s national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh said here on Saturday that the Congress is a weak Opposition and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intention is to free the country from the “thoughts” of the Congress.

Addressing party workers at the valedictory function of the two-day State-level workshop of its ‘prakostas’ (cells), he said that the thinking of the Congress is based on the Western and the Eastern points of view and models which do not suit the country.

“When the Prime Minister meant that there should be a Congress-mukt Bharat, it does not mean that there should be no Congress party. It means the country should be freed from the thoughts of the Congress,” Mr. Santhosh said.

The BJP leader said that the country needs to be built further from “our own indigenous point of view” and not on the grounds of the models propagated by the Congress all these years.

At one point calling Congress leader Rahul Gandhi “a part-time politician”, he said that “we don’t know from where he tweets”.

Mr. Santhosh said that the Congress thinks that the politics is reserved only for the elite class. Even after 40 years of experience, some of its leaders lacked the mature leadership, he said.

Referring to the growth of the BJP, he said: “Atal Bihari Vajpayee gave a benchmark for leadership and Mr. Modi gave a decisive leadership.”

All these years the Congress did not gave full time for administration. It did the administration whenever it found time, he said.

Mr. Santhosh said that the BJP should reach wherever it has not reached and it should be made to reach all. The party should be made to inclusive of all.

State president of the party Nalin Kumar Kateel, Ministers S. Angara and Kota Srinivas Poojary were present.