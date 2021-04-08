India Post to address issues in Aadhaar seeding

MANGALURU

08 April 2021 18:27 IST

The Mangaluru and Puttur divisions of India Post have come forward to help customers address issues in seeding their Aadhaar numbers with their bank accounts to enable customers get pension, scholarships and other amounts due to them.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Senior Superintendent of Posts, Mangaluru division, Shriharsha, said that because of issues in seeding Aadhaar number, many beneficiaries of schemes such as PM Kisan, Fasal Bima, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana were not getting government fund into their bank accounts.

Mr. Shriharsha said that such people can approach their post offices where they have their savings bank account. “We will help our customers know whether any of their bank accounts has been seeded with their Aadhaar number and if it hasn’t been done, guide them to complete the process. If they want pension and other amounts credited to their accounts at the post offices, then that account will be seeded with their Aadhaar number,” he said.

This service will be offered to non-account holders after they open a savings bank account at post offices by depositing a minimum of ₹100. This service will be available across all the 650 post offices in Dakshina Kannada. The postal staff have been trained in the process to seed Aadhaar number, he said.