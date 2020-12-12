India Post releases special cover

To mark the maiden flight of Alliance Air between Mysuru and Mangaluru, India Post on Friday released flight special covers. While one special cover was brought from Mysuru to Mangaluru, another cover was taken in the return flight.

The front of the special cover from Mysuru to Mangaluru had the pictures of Mahishasura and of Yakshagana artiste. This cover was addressed to Senior Post Master, Mangaluru Head Office.

The front cover of the special cover in the return flight had pictures of “Muttale” – the traditional headgear prepared out of arecanut leaves – and of “Mysuru Peta”. This cover was addressed to Senior Post Master, Mysuru HO, from his counterpart in Mangaluru.

In a press release, Senior Post Master, Mangaluru Circle, Shriharsha, said flight special covers are released as part of promotion of philately activity.

Each of the special covers released on Friday costs ₹100. Limited quantity of these covers are available for sale at the Philately Bureau of the Mangaluru Head Post Office (0824-2441447), the release said.