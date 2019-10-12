India Post proposes to State education boards to introduce philately in secondary school

Talking a step further to popularise the collection and study of postage stamps, India Post has proposed State education boards to introduce philately as a part of the curriculum for high school students.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the four-day 12th State Level Philately Exhibition, which began here on Saturday, the Additional Director General, Department of Posts, Vishva Pavan Pati, said India Post was looking at innovative ways to attract students towards philately, one of the hobbies.

Following the proposal by India Post, the Central Board of Secondary Education has introduced philately as a chapter in political science for Class 12 students from this academic year.

The National Council for Education Research and Training has come out with the text on philately. India Post has now written to all state education boards suggesting them to introduce philately for students from Classes 6 to 9.

“Each state board, which has its own medium of instruction, should consider ways to spread awareness about philately, which is good mode of learning,” he said.

The India Post has been giving ₹6,000 as scholarship for stamp related projects by students from Classes 6 to 9, Mr. Pati said.

Earlier, speaking at the inaugural session of the exhibition, Mr. Pati said foreign countries are bringing out commemorative stamps to mark the 150th birth anniversary celebration of Mahatma Gandhi.

So far, 69 countries have released the stamps, while nine more countries will release the stamps shortly. Some countries are in the process of the releasing the commemorative stamps, he said.

The India Post released seven circular shaped stamps on Mahatma Gandhi in October last year. This year, the department has released six octagonal-shaped stamps of Mahatma Gandhi.

Students were taking part in big numbers in the letter-writing competition being held by the department since last three years, he said.

Mr. Pati, former Lokayukta N. Santosh Hegde and former MLA Micheal B. Fernandes released special covers on former Union minister George Fernandes, Ananth Pai of Amar Chitrakatha Fame and playwright Girish Karnad. Mr. Hegde and Mr. Micheal said there was lot for youngsters to learn and imbibe from the life, thoughts and ideals of the three heroes of the region.

Separate picture cards on temples and on Jain basadis in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts were also released on at the session. As many as 600 philatelists from across the country are exhibiting their collections.