India Post organises Dhai Akar letter writing competition

October 11, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru division of India Post has organised a national-level Dhai Akhar letter writing competition for students and residents in its jurisdiction on the subject, “Digital India for New India.”

Letters may be written in Kannada/English or Hindi under two categories, under 18 and above 18, a release said, urging educational institutions to encourage their students to participate in the competition.

They may be written on Inland letter cards (ILCs) in 500 words or on A4 size sheet (to be sent in envelopes) in 1,000 words for both the age categories on the same subject.

The ILCs/ envelopes should be addressed to the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Mangaluru Division, Mangaluru, 575002 so as to reach them on or before October 31. The letters should carry the complete address and contact details of the writer.

Three best essays in each category at the State-level will get prize money of ₹25,000, ₹10,000, and ₹5,000 each and at the national-level, they will get ₹50,000, ₹25,000 and ₹10,000 each, said a release.

For details, visit, www.karnatakapost.gov.in.